The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday reported an incident involving yet another Taroko Express train, this time near Wuta Station (武塔) in Yilan County’s Nanao Township (南澳).
Taroko Express No. 405, which was traveling east to New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) from Taitung County, nearly hit a worker surnamed Wang (王) when passing through the station at 8:32am, the TRA said.
The worker was walking on the railway tracks from the second platform to the first platform, the railway agency said.
Despite the train driver slamming on the emergency brakes, Wang fell to the ground, but fortunately only sustained minor injuries, it said.
The station said both of its platforms are linked by a sky bridge and surmised that Wang was attempting to take a shortcut by crossing the tracks.
The train operator said that Wang would be fined.
The company for which he works could also be fined as much as NT$700,000 (US$24,901) for entering the station premises and commencing construction without notifying the TRA, the railway agency said.
Hung Yang Construction Co (虹暘) has obtained the NT$9.51 million contract to elevate the TRA platforms at Wuta Station.
The TRA said that if the company is found to have contravened safety protocols, it could face a fine of NT$100,000 to NT$300,000, as well as a per offense fine of NT$300,000 if there were a lack of safety facilities or inefficient inspection efforts, and a per offense fine of NT$100,000 if such offenses damaged TRA property, prevented the TRA from running normal operations, or caused injury to a third party.
The TRA said that it would continue to ask its employees and contracting companies to ensure operational safety.
Meanwhile, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) yesterday said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) to ensure that the TRA strictly enforces its regulations and takes Hung Yang and Wang to task over any contractual breaches.
On April 2, Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung, derailed as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林) after it hit a crane truck that had slid down a slope from a work site onto the rails. Forty-nine people died and more than 200 were injured.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the