Kaohsiung city councilors across party lines on Tuesday urged the city government to develop nighttime activities to attract visitors to the city as it prepares to host this year’s Double Ten National Day fireworks show.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Kaohsiung city councilors Kuo Chien-meng (郭建盟) and Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), as well as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Po-lin (黃柏霖), called on the city government to devise policies to help attract visitors to the city and encourage them to stay overnight.
The city is to host the fireworks show for the first time in 20 years and the city government should devise a policy to attract visitors willing to stay the night in the city, Kuo said.
Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times
Kuo suggested organizing events similar to the annual all-night arts event Nuit Blanche with a distinctly Kaohsiung twist.
The city’s mass rapid transit and light rail systems could be used to link the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center, the Kaohsiung Port Terminal and the Pier-2 Art Center into a zone for nighttime activities, Kuo said.
Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Chou Ling-wen (周玲妏) said the National Day celebrations are a precursor for the Taiwan Lantern Festival, which is to be held in the city in February next year.
Holding competitions for braised pork on rice and organizing events for fried chicken to promote the city were excellent ideas, Chen said, but suggested that the bureau consider including higher-tier food and restaurants, such as Michelin-starred establishments.
Chou said the bureau is reaching out to Michelin regarding star recognition, but the process has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huang said the city government could dedicate more resources promoting the two-hour coastal trek on the Alangyi Trail (阿朗壹) from Chaishan (柴山) to National Sun Yat-sen University.
Chou said the Penglai warehouses near the Pier-2 area would be best suited to develop a night economy.
The city government would have to negotiate with multiple agencies to promote a Chaishan tour, as the area falls under the jurisdiction of different agencies, but the bureau would do its best to come up with a tour of Chaishan, Chou said.
