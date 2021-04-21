Taiwan plays a key part in global supply chains, but it has many things to offer in addition to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Head of Office Filip Grzegorzewski told a news briefing yesterday.
Grzegorzewski made the remarks after the European Council on Monday released the EU’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The EU “has a big stake in the Indo-Pacific region, and has every interest that the regional architecture remains open and rules-based,” the EU said in a news release.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“However, current dynamics in the Indo-Pacific have given rise to intense geopolitical competition, adding to increasing pressure on trade and supply chains, as well as in tensions in technological, political and security areas,” it said.
“The EU will strengthen cooperation with certain partners on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security and crisis management,” it said.
Many countries have unveiled policy programs targeting the Indo-Pacific region, including France in 2018, and Germany and the Netherlands last year, Grzegorzewski said in Taipei.
The EU looks forward to working with like-minded partners in the region, including Taiwan, which shares values with the EU on democracy, human rights and the rule of law, he said when asked about Taiwan’s role in the strategy.
While the strategy did not mention Taiwan directly, Grzegorzewski said he sees Taiwan all over the document, adding that the office would continue to work with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to promote offshore wind farm projects, among other issues.
Asked if the EU encourages TSMC to produce chips in Europe amid a global shortage, Grzegorzewski said that Taiwan plays a key role in global supply chains and “has more than TSMC to offer.”
Asked if the Taiwan Strait is part of the EU’s vision to defend maritime security, he said that it is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Grzegorzewski also reiterated the EU’s “one China” policy, saying that it continues to explore opportunities for cooperation with China in areas such as addressing climate change, based on mutual interests.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a separate news briefing in Taipei that the ministry is glad to see the EU and its member states pledge to maintain the peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development of the Indo-Pacific region.
The EU has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan is a like-minded partner, and the ministry would continue to improve bilateral and multilateral partnerships with the EU and its member states to defend a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific, Ou said.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he
CAUTION: People should drink at least 1.5 liters of water per day, while men can eat pumpkin seeds to protect the prostate, a doctor in Taipei said Holding urine for long periods could lead to an atonic bladder, or could cause inflammation of the urinary tract, hematuria or renal retention, a urologist said. Chang Fu-chung (張甫仲), a doctor at Taipei Hospital’s Department of Urology, on Friday last week said that the hospital admitted a 38-year-old woman who complained of a sharp, stinging pain when urinating. Chang said he diagnosed her with urethritis, based on her symptoms and darker-colored urine. The top three groups of people who usually hold off going to the restroom are women, middle-aged and older people with prostatic hyperplasia, and those who fail to drink enough water