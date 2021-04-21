Europe office touts Taiwan’s role

‘TSMC-PLUS’: Filip Grzegorzewski said that the nation plays a key role in global supply chains and has more to offer in terms of manufacturing than TSMC alone

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Taiwan plays a key part in global supply chains, but it has many things to offer in addition to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Head of Office Filip Grzegorzewski told a news briefing yesterday.

Grzegorzewski made the remarks after the European Council on Monday released the EU’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The EU “has a big stake in the Indo-Pacific region, and has every interest that the regional architecture remains open and rules-based,” the EU said in a news release.

European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Head of Office Filip Grzegorzewski speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

“However, current dynamics in the Indo-Pacific have given rise to intense geopolitical competition, adding to increasing pressure on trade and supply chains, as well as in tensions in technological, political and security areas,” it said.

“The EU will strengthen cooperation with certain partners on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security and crisis management,” it said.

Many countries have unveiled policy programs targeting the Indo-Pacific region, including France in 2018, and Germany and the Netherlands last year, Grzegorzewski said in Taipei.

The EU looks forward to working with like-minded partners in the region, including Taiwan, which shares values with the EU on democracy, human rights and the rule of law, he said when asked about Taiwan’s role in the strategy.

While the strategy did not mention Taiwan directly, Grzegorzewski said he sees Taiwan all over the document, adding that the office would continue to work with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to promote offshore wind farm projects, among other issues.

Asked if the EU encourages TSMC to produce chips in Europe amid a global shortage, Grzegorzewski said that Taiwan plays a key role in global supply chains and “has more than TSMC to offer.”

Asked if the Taiwan Strait is part of the EU’s vision to defend maritime security, he said that it is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Grzegorzewski also reiterated the EU’s “one China” policy, saying that it continues to explore opportunities for cooperation with China in areas such as addressing climate change, based on mutual interests.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a separate news briefing in Taipei that the ministry is glad to see the EU and its member states pledge to maintain the peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development of the Indo-Pacific region.

The EU has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan is a like-minded partner, and the ministry would continue to improve bilateral and multilateral partnerships with the EU and its member states to defend a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific, Ou said.