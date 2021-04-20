The Ministry of Education has begun accepting submissions for an exhibition that would highlight the experiences of young volunteers on overseas service trips.
The Youth Development Administration in 2016 established the Youth Overseas Peace Corps to join the nation’s colleges, universities and non-governmental organizations in promoting the participation of young people in overseas volunteer services, the agency said in a statement yesterday.
To mark the fifth year of the program, the agency would hold a special exhibition at the end of this year to demonstrate the impact that young volunteers have had on the groups they have served.
The exhibition would also demonstrate how the volunteers have grown during their service, it said.
The agency would until the end of next month accept written submissions, photographs and videos from Taiwanese aged 18 to 35 who have engaged in overseas volunteer work, it said.
The top three works in each category, as well as works that receive honorable mentions, would be displayed at the special exhibition, the agency added.
The exhibition would aim to encourage young Taiwanese to join overseas volunteer services and “become a part of changing the world,” it said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of young volunteers have been unable to travel abroad for service, the agency said.
To continue improving the program and volunteers’ skills, the agency has launched a project encouraging colleges, universities and non-profit organizations to provide professional training to young volunteers who are to travel abroad, it said.
Hopefully, young people can use their expertise and knowledge to provide digital services to people in other nations, it added.
If approved, proposals made by colleges, universities and nonprofits might receive up to NT$300,000 in subsidies for the project, the agency said.
