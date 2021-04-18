A court in Beijing on Friday sentenced 46 Taiwanese, who were deported from Spain in 2016, to up to 13 years in jail for their alleged involvement in telecom fraud.
The accused were charged with defrauding Chinese citizens in two separate cases, according to a bulletin posted on the Sina Weibo account of the Beijing Municipal High People’s Court.
In one of the cases, seven Taiwanese, including one surnamed Lu (盧), were sentenced to 10 to 13 years for defrauding residents in China from October 2016 to December 2016, the court said.
Lu’s 28 accomplices were given sentences ranging from four-and-a-half years to eight years in prison, the court said.
The group allegedly posed as police officers, prosecutors, judges and other government officials to deceive their victims into transferring money to a designated account.
The fraud ring swindled 4.4 million yuan (US$674,753) from 66 people, the court said.
In another case, 11 Taiwanese, led by a person surnamed Tsai (蔡), were given jail terms of five years to 10 years for similar crimes committed during the same period, the court said.
They defrauded 10 people in China and Hong Kong out of 3.2 million yuan using similar tactics, the court said.
The bulletin said that the rights of the accused had been fully protected during the trials.
The 46 accused were part of 237 telecom fraud suspects (218 of whom are Taiwanese) arrested by authorities in Madrid and Barcelona in 2016. They were all deported to China, despite Taipei’s opposition.
Among the Taiwanese deportees, 29 were sentenced to jail terms ranging from four-and-a-half years to 14 years by a Beijing court late last year.
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he
CAUTION: People should drink at least 1.5 liters of water per day, while men can eat pumpkin seeds to protect the prostate, a doctor in Taipei said Holding urine for long periods could lead to an atonic bladder, or could cause inflammation of the urinary tract, hematuria or renal retention, a urologist said. Chang Fu-chung (張甫仲), a doctor at Taipei Hospital’s Department of Urology, on Friday last week said that the hospital admitted a 38-year-old woman who complained of a sharp, stinging pain when urinating. Chang said he diagnosed her with urethritis, based on her symptoms and darker-colored urine. The top three groups of people who usually hold off going to the restroom are women, middle-aged and older people with prostatic hyperplasia, and those who fail to drink enough water