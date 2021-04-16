EU policies on advancing human rights and democracy would hopefully provide inspiration for reform of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski said yesterday.
Grzegorzewski made the remarks at the seventh installment of the KMT’s International Democracy Salon Series in Taipei, as he was invited as the sole guest speaker at the event, titled “The Core Values of the European Union: Democracy and Human Rights.”
In his speech, Grzegorzewski introduced the priorities set out by the “EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024,” which was formally adopted in November last year and follows two previous action plans introduced in 2012 and 2015.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Nationalist Party
The document proposes five lines of action, summarized under the goals of protecting and empowering individuals; building resilient, inclusive and democratic societies; promoting a global system for human rights and democracy; harnessing the opportunities and addressing the challenges presented by new technologies; and delivering progress by working together.
“Human rights and democracy are under increasing pressure,” said Grzegorzewski, who has been the head of the office since September 2019.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we are noticing a persistent deterioration in democracy and human rights,” he said. “The need for effective, coherent and collective action on human rights and democracy is more important than ever.”
Grzegorzewski said he hoped that EU policies could serve as inspiration for the KMT and the nation.
As one of the oldest political parties in the world with “the longest history of being active as a participant of political life in Taiwan,” the KMT is “now in a crucial phase of its development,” he said.
The party “is probably now trying to reinvent itself to prove to the voters that it’s still relevant,” he said, adding that he believes that the KMT needs “new ideas.”
The EU’s views on human rights could be a “very practical” inspiration for the development of the KMT, he said.
One of the values most important to the EU is opposition to the death penalty, he said.
Grzegorzewski described the death penalty as “cruel and inhuman,” and a “violation of the rights to life and does not act as a deterrent to crime.”
The death penalty “disproportionally affects minorities, the poor and the most vulnerable,” he said.
“The abolitionist position has prevailed worldwide ... and there have been no executions over the past decade in 162 countries,” he said.
More progress toward the abolition of the death penalty was needed in Taiwan, he said, a adding that the EU was willing to offer assistance.
Although Taiwan is presented to the world as a beacon of democracy, and the concepts of human rights, rule of law and democracy are a part of the nation’s DNA, it continues to carry out executions, Grzegorzewski said. “I really don’t get it.”
He said that while he understood public sentiment concerning the punishment of those who have committed serious crimes, he believed it was the responsibility of politicians and members of “the elite ... to talk to those who are not convinced.”
The attitude he has observed from both sides of the political spectrum in Taiwan was that “we’ve put it [the abolition of the death penalty] in the program, but we actually don’t mean it,” he said.
“I’m not buying it. This is your responsibility to talk to your society, to talk to your people, and convince them that the whole world has moved on,” he said. “You cannot stay in your mindset in the Middle Ages.”
The talk was co-organized by the KMT’s Department of International Affairs and the party-affiliated National Policy Foundation.
Party members, including KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) and Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) attended the event.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he