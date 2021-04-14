Japan must be certain that wastewater from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant fully meets standards before it is dumped into the ocean, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday.
Japan’s saury catch in the Pacific Ocean would be the first to be affected if the water is unsafe, the council said.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day told his Cabinet that Tokyo would release more than 1 million tonnes of wastewater from the plant into the Pacific two years from now, calling it the “most realistic” option.
Photo courtesy of the Fisheries Agency
The water would be treated to reduce all radioactive elements to acceptable levels, except for tritium, which Tokyo Electric Power says is safe in small amounts.
Seafood would not be affected if the wastewater meets the standards, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday in response to media queries.
However, if the water does not meet standards, “it should not be released into the sea, as it would affect not only Taiwan, but all living things in the ocean,” Chen said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its concern to the Japanese government through its overseas representative, the Fisheries Agency said.
It has also asked Tokyo to follow the terms of its memorandum of understanding with Taipei on nuclear energy information exchange, which would require it to inform the government of information such as dilution and expected flow direction before the waste is discharged, the Fisheries Agency said.
The Fisheries Research Institute would analyze ocean currents, expected effects on fish and other issues, while the Food and Drug Administration would be responsible for evaluating food safety, it said.
There is a current that flows from Japan to California, then turns south and follows the equator back toward Taiwan and Japan, where it becomes the Kuroshio Current, the institute said.
If there is any question about the safety of the wastewater, Taiwan, Japan and California would be affected, it said.
Fishers from Taiwan and Japan catch saury in the northwest Pacific Ocean and in near-coastal waters, it said.
The council tests aquatic products and increases sample sizes whenever there is a potential risk, Chen said.
Government agencies have worked together to monitor food safety since the meltdown in 2011, the Fisheries Agency said, adding that it has yet to detect cesium-134 or cesium-137 linked to the event.
In the first three months of this year, the agency collected 2,122 samples, including 1,652 near-shore fish such as mackerel and dolphinfish, and 470 open-sea fish, such as Pacific saury, all of which met standards, it said.
If the risk increases, the frequency and size of samples that it tests would be increased, it said.
The council said that it would continue to monitor water quality in collaboration with the Atomic Energy Council.
