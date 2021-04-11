Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DEFENSE

Chinese aircraft enter ADIZ

Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) yesterday for the eighth consecutive day. The mission involved four People’s Liberation Army aircraft, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The air force responded by scrambling planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense systems until the aircraft left the area, the ministry said. The number of Chinese warplanes flying into Taiwan’s ADIZ has increased after China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group sailed south through the Miyako Strait on Saturday last week.

DIPLOMACY

Honduras ties hailed

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday thanked Honduras for its international support of Taiwan in a video message marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries on Friday. Calling Honduras “a staunch ally of Taiwan,” Tsai in a video released online by the Presidential Office highlighted growing trade relations with the Central American country, adding that Honduras is the main source of whiteleg shrimp sold in Taiwan. Apart from trade, Tsai said the nations are mutually supportive allies. “Taiwan has stood with Honduras to address the global [COVID-19] pandemic and hurricane relief, donating supplies and sharing experiences that helped us overcome these challenges together” in the past year, she said.

SOCIETY

New monkeys arrive at zoo

Black howlers and golden-headed lion tamarins, both species native to South America, have arrived at the Taipei Zoo for the first time, the zoo said on Friday. Two male golden-headed tamarins and three male black howlers were on Wednesday brought from the Singapore Zoo through the European Endangered Species Programme. The Taipei Zoo is a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. The monkeys are undergoing a month of quarantine, the zoo said, adding that the zoo would give them time to adapt to their new home before exhibiting them to the public. The golden-headed tamarin is an endangered species native to the Atlantic coastal forests of Brazil. There are fewer than 150 golden-headed tamarins in the wild, as their primary habitat in the forest of Bahia, Brazil, has been significantly reduced due to farming, ranching, mining and urbanization, the zoo said.

AGRICULTURE

Farmind eyes pineapples

Japanese produce distributor Farmind is planning to sell Taiwanese pineapples in 7-Eleven convenience stores in Japan this year, the Council of Agriculture’s Department of International Affairs said. During a videoconference with council Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Friday, Farmind president and CEO Tatsuo Horiuchi said his company plans to buy 3,000 tonnes of pineapples this year, some of which would be sold in 7-Elevens, department head Lin Chia-jung (林家榮) said. The first shipment of pineapples Farmind received from Taiwan this year are destined for Japanese supermarkets, Lin said. Because 80 percent of Japanese consumers prefer to buy cut fruit, Horiuchi said that Farmind intends to explore this market segment with Taiwanese pineapples later this year, the department said. If the plan does go ahead, it would be the first time Taiwanese pineapples are sold through convenience stores in Japan, Lin said.