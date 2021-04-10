The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week.
Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林).
The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two main contractors working on the TRA’s safety improvement project near the site of the crash.
Photo: CNA
Lee Yi-hsiang (李義祥), of Yi Hsiang Industry and the crane truck driver, and his assistant, A-hao (阿好), a Vietnamese worker, are facing charges of “negligence causing death,” Hualien chief prosecutor Chou Fang-yi (周芳怡) said.
Investigators said that an audio recording of a conversation between Lee and A-hao suggested that after the crane truck slid down a slope into the bushes, Lee tried to pull it out using an excavator, but the truck only fell farther down the slope onto the railway track.
Lee and A-hao have been detained to prevent them from tampering with evidence, colluding in their testimonies or fleeing the country, Chou said.
The four other suspects — on-site supervisor Lin Chang-ching (林長清), Tung Hsin Construction Co owner Huang Ping-ho (黃平和) and his son Huang Wen-li (黃文利), and construction engineer Yang Chin-lang (楊金郎) — are facing charges of breaching the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法), falsifying documents and other charges, she added.
After questioning, Huang Ping-ho and Lin were released on bail of NT$4 million (US$140,667) and NT$3 million respectively, while Huang Wen-li and Yang were freed on bail of NT$250,000 and NT$50,000 respectively.
Prosecutors said that the TRA construction project required a “Grade A” business license to qualify for bidding for the contract, which was won by Tung Hsin Construction.
Lee is suspected of “borrowing” Tung Hsin’s license to qualify as a subcontractor, although he has a record of safety breaches and had been convicted of forgery.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had