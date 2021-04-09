The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Kaohsiung City Council caucus yesterday said that it would be making a donation to the victims of last week’s train crash through the Hualien County Government instead of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, citing its doubts about how donated funds have been handled in the past.
Fifty people were killed and more than 200 injured on Friday last week when Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung, hit a crane truck at 9:28am as it was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林).
“We are all very shocked and regret” the accident, caucus convener Tung Yen-chen (童燕珍) told a news conference in Kaohsiung.
Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times
KMT councilors want to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured, through this difficult time, she said.
The caucus and its supporters have raised NT$1 million (US$35,174) and plans to transfer the funds to the Hualien County Government, she said.
The donation would not be made through the ministry, she said, questioning the handling of donations made by the public in the wake of the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosions.
The Taroko Express derailment was a “manmade disaster,” KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Shao-ting (黃紹庭) said.
There are questions over how donations made to the ministry’s disaster relief fund are to be used, he said, adding that it was “absurd” for the central government to set up the fund when it might be facing claims for state compensation.
The caucus wrote on Facebook that following allegations that donations made to Kaohsiung in 2014 had been misused, it has reason to question the legitimacy of fundraising efforts by the ministry.
Hualien County Commissioner Secretary Li Yu-jen (李裕仁) accepted the caucus’ donation on behalf of the government at the news conference.
The donations are to be used to provide relief to the victims’ families and those who were seriously injured in the accident, he said.
A donations oversight committee would be set up by the county government, he added.
Additional reporting by Wang Jung-hsiang
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had