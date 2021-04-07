President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reported bank savings of NT$52.85 million (US$1.86 million) as of November last year, an increase of NT$4.08 million from a year earlier, the Control Yuan said yesterday in its Clean Politics Report.
Tsai filed her assets declaration on Nov. 1 last year, nearly a year after her previous filing on Nov. 15, 2019, the report on property declarations by public officials said.
The report showed that Tsai’s declared savings increased from NT$48.77 million to NT$52.85 million in the period.
Photo: CNA
She declared two plots of inherited land in Taipei shared with four others — one a 35m2 plot of land valued at NT$1.87 million, the other a 300m2 plot valued at NT$13.19 million, it showed.
Tsai declared four other plots of land held in trust in Taipei or New Taipei City, a total of 301m2 with no listed value, as well as two exclusively owned buildings held in trust with a combined floor space of 389m2 and no listed value in Taipei’s Daan District (大安) and New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和).
Other assets reported by the president included NT$4.14 million of negotiable securities; income of NT$90,000 per month from land she leased; NT$1.1 million in business investments; and undetermined income from the copyright on two books, the report showed.
Tsai also declared a bank account entrusted to a law firm containing NT$119.43 million as of Nov. 1 last year, the report showed.
The money was awarded based on the number of votes she received in last year’s presidential election, it said.
Money from the account was spent on her election campaign, charitable donations and donations to the president’s education foundation, the report said.
However, the spending was not itemized, it said.
Tsai and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) received NT$245.1 million in public election funding after winning last year’s presidential election, Central Election Commission data showed.
The Clean Politics Report is published monthly, detailing asset declarations by lawmakers and high-ranking officials in government institutions.
