As of Wednesday, 403 authoritarian symbols had been removed or were scheduled for removal, while 537 were still in place, Transitional Justice Commission data showed yesterday, although the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Education and the Veterans Affairs Council had yet to report on such symbols under their jurisdiction.
More than 40 statues or other authoritarian symbols have been excised since August last year, after the central government removed an additional 11 and local governments eliminated 32, data showed.
However, the status of the 410 items managed by the ministries of defense and education is unclear.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
Of the 537 symbols still remaining in public areas, 84 are managed by the central government and 453 by local governments, although the figure does not include those managed by the three agencies.
Kaohsiung, as well as Miaoli, Yunlin, Hualien and Penghu counties, also had yet to respond to the commission.
The Presidential Office manages four statues, all of which are at former president Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) mausoleum in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), and have not been removed, the data showed.
The Legislative Yuan has agreed to remove the bronze statue of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from its service center in Taichung, but as it is located on the grounds of the former Taiwan Provincial Consultative Council, officials are deliberating whether it should be considered a cultural asset, the commission said.
The Examination Yuan is also to change the names of three locations and remove two bronze statues under its jurisdiction, it added.
Of the 14 authoritarian symbols managed by the Ministry of the Interior, nine statues are to be removed and five names changed, including Zhongzheng Hall (中正堂) on the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), which has already been renamed, it said.
Two statues managed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs have yet to be removed, including a large bronze statue of Chiang Kai-shek in a long robe and magua at Taoyuan’s Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫), which is inside a paid scenic area, the report said.
Meanwhile, the Veterans Affairs Council has moved five of the 61 authoritarian symbols under its jurisdiction to storage or the National Property Administration, and is awaiting approval for them to be removed permanently, the commission said.
A bronze statue of Chiang Kai-shek remains at the National Palace Museum in Taipei, as do two administered by the Council of Agriculture, it added.
The Ministry of Culture manages 13 statues, one of which is at the Green Island White Terror Memorial Park, while the rest are at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, it said, adding that 12 are still in place.
The commission said that it this month plans to submit recommendations for dealing with the memorial hall.
In addition to the Veterans Affairs Council’s efforts, Taipei has agreed to remove 40 authoritarian symbols, while all three of Chiayi City’s bronze statues have been eliminated, a commissioner told reporters, vowing to continue negotiating with central government agencies and local governments to remove those remaining.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
NOTORIOUS RECORD: The annual report by the US Department of State said that forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, such as fishing Foreign workers in Taiwan are generally exploited, and foreign fishers working for Taiwanese employers are commonly subjected to poor working conditions, a report published on Tuesday by the US government said. The annual report on human rights practices was published by the US Department of State. This year’s report again underscored Taiwan’s notorious record in treating foreign workers and members of fishing crews, an issue that the department has previously raised. By “foreign workers” in Taiwan, the report refers mainly to those from Southeast Asia. “Forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, including domestic services, fishing, manufacturing, meat processing and construction,”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had