Belgian choreographer Michele Anne De Mey and her team are to perform the “nano-dance” piece Cold Blood in Kaohsiung and Taichung this month.
In Cold Blood, De Mey and two other performers use their hands to portray various characters in stories about fatal accidents, such as one caused by a car wash mishap.
The audience would be able watch the performers and a film crew working with miniature sets on a stage in front a big screen that would display the performance, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) said on Monday.
Photo courtesy of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts via CNA
The 75-minute piece is the creation of De Mey and Jaco Van Dormael, a filmmaker who brought his experience in film and theater to Cold Blood, which incorporates elements from their respective fields, Weiwuying said in a press release.
De Mey and the members of her team, Kiss & Cry Collective, underwent 14 days of quarantine after arriving in Taiwan.
The group has not performed in almost a year, and they are looking forward to returning to stage, Weiwuying said.
For most of the performances in Taiwan, Weiwuying and the National Taichung Theater, where the performance is to be staged, asked Golden Horse Award-winning actor Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀) to record a Chinese version of the original narration written by Thomas Gunzig.
Weiwuying is to host the first three performances — all in Chinese, with no subtitles — from tomorrow to Sunday.
The other three — two in Chinese and one in English — would be staged at the theater from Friday next week to April 11.
