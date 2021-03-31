Authorities have seized more than 20 tonnes of Fuji apples imported from the US by Costco Taiwan because they were found to contain excessive levels of fungicide, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.
The popular apple variety was one of 14 products included in the FDA’s weekly report on import shipments confiscated for food safety breaches.
The shipment of 20,580kg of Fuji apples was seized after testing showed that it contained residues of the fungicide pyrimethanil at a concentration of 8.7 parts per million (ppm), slightly above the maximum permitted limit of 7.0ppm.
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times
It was the second consecutive week in which US apples imported by Costco appeared in the report, following the seizure last week of nearly 12,000kg of Ambrosia apples for excessive levels of the insecticide cyantraniliprole.
Among the other items confiscated by the agency this week were two large shipments of black sesame seeds from India, which were found to have prohibited levels of a regulated insecticide.
The shipments — weighing 114,000kg and 18,300kg — contained chlorpyrifos residue at a concentration of 0.03ppm, higher than the legal limit of 0.02ppm, the FDA said.
The report also listed the seizure of 1,386kg of four-rayed threadfin fish from Indonesia for high methylmercury content and of 500kg of frozen mangosteen fruit from Thailand for excessive levels of the insecticide cypermethrin.
The seized products were either returned to their country of origin or destroyed, the FDA said.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they