Nobody should tell Palau that it cannot befriend other countries, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr yesterday told an international news conference, citing pressure from Beijing for Ngerulmud to sever ties with Taipei.
Whipps and his delegation arrived in Taipei on Sunday to celebrate the launch of a Taiwan-Palau “travel corridor” this week, with more than 100 Taiwanese tourists scheduled to leave for Palau on a pilot tour on Thursday.
In addition to the significance of the “travel bubble” with Taiwan, Whipps was asked how he withstood pressure from China on Palau’s diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
“We are a very small country, and we believe it was important to have friends and befriend everyone. We also believe that nobody should tell us that we cannot be somebody else’s friends,” he said.
“A true friend is with you no matter what. Taiwan has always demonstrated the value of our partnership and friendship, and they have been with us through thick and thin. This pandemic is a demonstration of that partnership, where we get together and solve problems,” he said.
While an influx of Chinese tourists in Palau helped boost the local economy, Whipps said they were like a “teaser,” and the country’s tourism dropped after Beijing banned Chinese tourists from visiting the country.
“If you are in a relationship, you don’t beat your partners to make them love you. You should build the relationship on trust and benefit each other, instead of forcing others to play a political game,” Whipps said.
On March 17, Taiwan and Palau jointly announced the creation of the “travel bubble.”
The travel corridor would help put Palau on the path to economic recovery, as 42 percent of workers in Palau’s private sector have been laid off due to the loss of tourism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whipps said.
To keep the government running, it had to borrow to cover about 40 percent of its budget, he said.
“It is crucial to keep the economy back on track. We also need to resume regular flights between the two countries so patients with cancer and heart diseases can be treated in Taiwan, instead of having to wait for monthly charter flights,” he said.
“The main reason why we are able to open the corridor to accept foreign visitors from Taiwan is that we have been vaccinated, with 50 percent of our population having received the first dose of the vaccines,” he added.
Palau remains COVID-19 free, with zero cases to date, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that Taiwan has also been recognized by the international community for its efforts in combating the virus.
“The visit this time carried great significance. They [Whipps and his delegation] are here to launch the two countries’ travel bubble and to witness this important moment. The trip also underlines Taiwan’s and Palau’s anti-epidemic achievements, as well as the close and cordial ties we share. This is a milestone and showcases our relationship amid the pandemic,” Wu said.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
The Taichung City Government on Monday warned against taking horses to public parks after an owner was spotted exercising one in Situn District (西屯). The Taichung Construction Bureau said that on Sunday it responded to a report of a man with a horse in Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園) near the National Taichung Theater. An official approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and asked him to leave, citing local regulations. The regulations state that animals are prohibited at public parks, with the exception of household pets, as defined in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the bureau said. As horses are not considered a household pet and
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to