Statue of girl in rain draws admirers

By Wu Chun-feng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A statue of a young girl standing in the rain at the Chimei Museum in Tainan has been popular among visitors amid a water shortage that has left water levels low at reservoirs in central and southern Taiwan.

The statue, titled Catching Rain, depicts a young girl in a raincoat and boots who is looking up at the sky with her mouth open.

The Chimei Museum focuses on Western art and historical artifacts, and has a number of statues in grassed areas outside it, including lining a walkway leading to its main entrance.

A woman looks at the Catching Rain statue by US artist Gwen Marcus at the Chimei Museum in Tainan on Monday last week. Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times

Catching Rain is next to a path near the museum’s outdoor food stalls.

The bronze statue was created by US artist Gwen Marcus, the museum said.

“Marcus has been making realistic sculptures for a very long time, and this piece is no exception,” the museum said. “Marcus believes that realistic sculptures should depict imagery from everyday life. This is her way of beautifully interpreting the world.”

The statue, finished in 2006, was the piece that made her the happiest, the museum cited the artist as saying.

Marcus had been inspired after a chance encounter with a mother and child in the rain one morning, seeing the child catching raindrops in her mouth while her mother was flagging a taxi, the museum said.

“She felt in that moment that kids seem to live in a parallel universe, still unpolluted by the world, while the world revolves around their emotional whims,” it said.