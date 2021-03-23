The Changhua County Government has cut short a reward scheme aimed at reducing the lychee giant stink bug population after it reached double its goal in little over one month.
To control the major agricultural pest, county governments every year offer money for the capture and return of stink bug eggs.
In Changhua County, officials offered NT$5 for each leaf returned that contained at least 10 to 14 eggs.
Photo courtesy of Changhua County Government
The county government had planned to collect 132,000 leaves from the start of the program on Feb. 18 to its end on May 27, but by Friday had already surpassed 260,000 leaves, it said.
In light of the enthusiastic response, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine on Friday ordered local governments to cease all reward schemes.
Changhua County gave residents until 4pm yesterday to collect their money and until today to drop off stink bug eggs.
In Fenyuan Township (芬園), which has more than 400 hectares of lychee fields, about a dozen people arrived at the township office early yesterday to collect their rewards before the deadline.
Of them, three brought bags containing at least 1,000 leaves each, earning them NT$5,000.
The township has led the county two years in a row, turning in 53,000 leaves last year and more than 50,000 this year as of Sunday.
Largely to thank for the record numbers is one local woman, who contributed half of the township’s entire haul.
Local officials said the woman, surnamed Chang (張), would keep returning with full bags, earning NT$150,000 after turning in 30,000 leaves.
However, Chang was not the only expert stink bug bounty hunter.
Data from the county’s Department of Agriculture showed that more than NT$350,000 in rewards were distributed in 2019 for stink bug eggs, more than NT$50,000 of which went to one person.
Last year, a collector earned nearly NT$100,000 from the scheme, data showed.
Meanwhile in Taichung, the Taiping District Office on Sunday said it plans to release a natural enemy of the lychee giant stink bug in Yongcheng Park (永成公園) in a bid to control their population.
There are a number of ways to eradicate the stink bugs, including pesticides, pruning, and other physical and biological measures, office Director Hsu Kuei-fang (許貴芳) said.
One method involves releasing the ant-like Anastatus formosanus, a species of wasp endemic to Taiwan that is parasitic to agricultural pests such as the lychee stink bug, but does not sting or bite humans, Hsu said.
The wasp lays its eggs in stink bug eggs, feeding on the nutrients inside before splitting them open to escape after gestation, keeping the stink bug eggs from maturing.
The office plans to release more than 7,000 of the wasps in three stages, Hsu said.
Hopefully through this method, visitors would be able to enjoy the park without the risk of encountering stink bugs, Hsu added.
Additional reporting by Tang Shih-ming and Chen Chien-chih
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the