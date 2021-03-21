The Philippines last month imported a small amount of Taiwanese pork on a trial basis, and plans to import breeding swine from Taiwan to rebuild its hog industry, the Council of Agriculture said on Friday.
The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) in June last year declared Taiwan proper, Penghu and Matsu a foot-and-mouth disease-free zone, meaning the nation could finally export its pork products after a 23-year hiatus.
Last year, Taiwan exported 4,500 tonnes of pork products, including canned pork, generating revenue totaling NT$680 million, (US$23.89 million) council data showed.
Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times
Macau was the first to accept imports, and in the second half of last year imported 1,628 tonnes of Taiwanese pork products worth NT$140 million, the data showed.
Singapore was another planned destination, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was unable to send inspectors to Taiwan.
Nonetheless, the Philippines last month began importing Taiwanese pork products, with quarantine and related administrative procedures going smoothly, the council said.
As Taiwan has kept African swine fever at bay and is known for its quality pork, Manila is keen to import its pork products, as well as more than 1,000 breeding pigs to rebuild its hog industry, which was devastated by the disease.
Meanwhile, the council in November last year began taking applications from local pig slaughterhouses wanting Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification.
The third-largest overseas market for Taiwan’s processed meat, Japan requires HACCP certification for meat imports.
The council said it has received applications from five slaughterhouses, one of which is likely to become the first in the nation to receive the certification by June.
As Taiwan Farm Industry Co and Shinsei Agriculture Technology plan to export meat products to Japan, Tokyo plans to send officials to check their production in May.
