Taipei sharing database with overseas Taiwanese

DISTANCE LEARNING: The Taipei CooC-Cloud database allows students to watch online courses and would be promoted in foreign countries to broaden its reach

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taipei City Government, in cooperation with the Overseas Community Affairs Council, has launched a special program to share the resources on the city’s online learning database with overseas Taiwanese.

The city set up the Taipei CooC-Cloud database in 2016 to allow students to learn by watching online courses, but the number of users had been growing slowly, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed school openings last year, the number of registered users increased by about 400,000 to more than 500,000, and the number of clicks on the database contents rose by about 19 million, he said.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, fourth left, and others pose at a news conference organized by the Taipei City Government and the Overseas Community Affairs Council in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

As the database has more than 11,000 video clips, and has access to 21 online databases and more than 460,000 books, the city government believes that its contents should be shared with more people, Ko said, adding that the city is cooperating with the council to promote the database to people in other countries.

Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said the council is grateful to see the Taipei City Government willing to share its resources in the database with Chinese-speaking schools around the world.

There are 1,054 such schools in the world, with about 25,000 teachers and 380,000 students, he said, adding that the program can benefit the students and allow the world to see Taiwan’s education system.

The program hopes to establish a special area in the database with selected videos suitable for students at the schools, encourage more to attend e-teaching courses and give classes in the database, Tung said.

It also hopes to assist schools in Taiwan to establish International Companions for Learning relationships with overseas Chinese schools, he said.

The council would also encourage teachers at overseas schools to help teach Mandarin to migrant workers in Taiwan, Tung said.