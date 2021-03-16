Designer exhibition sports new logo, visual identity

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The 40th edition of the Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) would open on May 14, organizers said yesterday, as they unveiled a new logo and visual identity for the exhibition designed by the Taipei-based Aaron Nieh Workshop.

First held in 1981, YODEX is one of the world’s largest joint exhibitions by students from different design departments, organizers said.

The exhibition is coordinated by the Taiwan Design Research Institute and attracts more than 80,000 visitors over its four-day run, they said.

Last year’s exhibition was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured more than 4,000 works by students from 138 university departments.

This year, it is to take place from May 14 to May 17 at Hall 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, they said.

As part of a continued effort to improve and introduce innovative changes to the exhibition, Johnny Chiu (邱柏文) and Nora Wang (王菱檥), cofounders of the multidisciplinary design firm J.C. Architecture, were tasked with the overall planning of the exhibition space, organizers said.

A brand image committee was formed for the first time, with members coming from the fields of curation, brand marketing, visual design, interior design and media, they said.

Among the committee’s members are World Design Organization regional adviser Tony Chang (張光民), and Liu Keng-ming (劉耕名), the creative director of Bito, a design-driven motion graphic production studio based in Taipei, they said.

As the exhibition’s organizers usher in a new decade, they have invited graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and his team to create a new visual identity for the long-established show, they said.

The new logo responds to a new generation of aesthetics and the contemporary use of symbols to communicate information, Nieh said.

He said he hoped the “intuitively simple [and] highly recognizable design” presents an image of innovation around the exhibition.

This year’s exhibition is to showcase works from a diverse range of fields, including product design, visual communication design, fashion design and digital multimedia design, organizers said.

Sales of early-bird tickets at NT$150 each began on Friday last week and would continue through April 12, they said.