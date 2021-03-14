Former presidential adviser Chiou Chwei-liang dies

By Lee Hsin-fang and Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporters





The government yesterday expressed grief over the death of former Presidential Office policy adviser Chiou Chwei-liang (邱垂亮), while highlighting his contributions to democracy as well as Taipei-Canberra ties.

Chiou died in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday. He was 84.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was sorrowful to learn of Chiou’s passing, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement.

Former Presidential Office policy adviser Chiou Chwei-liang, who died in Australia yesterday, is pictured on May 27, 2004. Photo: Lu Chun-wei, Taipei Times

Tsai remembered Chiou’s lifelong contributions to Taiwan’s democracy movement, saying he often spoke for Taiwan on international occasions, drawing on his profound knowledge, Chang said.

Chiou was also committed to fostering talent and conserving Hakka culture, while contributing to advancing the Taiwan-Australia friendship, Chang said.

Offering her condolences to Chiou’s family, Tsai instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its staff in Brisbane to provide necessary assistance to the family, he said.

Losing Chiou is a severe loss for Taiwan, and he would be remembered for his perseverance that is typical of Hakka people, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) wrote on Facebook.

Lai thanked Chiou for his spiritual heritage, writing: “We will continue your efforts in protecting Taiwan’s hard-won freedom and democracy.”

Chiou was born in Miaoli County in 1938. After graduating from National Taiwan University’s Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures, Chiou obtained a doctorate in politics from California State University.

Chiou taught political science at the University of Queensland for more than 40 years and often discussed Taiwanese issues at international seminars, the ministry said in a news release.

He also built rapport with many heavyweight politicians in Canberra and offered help to Taiwanese compatriots as well as the ministry’s work there, it added.

In 2003, the Australian government awarded Chiou a medal, marking his special contributions, the ministry said.

The ministry also expressed admiration for Chiou’s character and achievements, saying it is grieved over his passing.

Additional reporting by CNA