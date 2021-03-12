Taiwan and Japan yesterday celebrated their friendship at the opening ceremony of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s solo exhibition in Taipei, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressing hope that the two sides could join hands to face global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yoshitomo Nara’s exhibition was made possible thanks to the efforts of many people and most importantly, the friendship built up between Taiwan and Japan over a long period of time,” Tsai said at the ceremony on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake.
Bilateral exchanges after the natural disaster gave the two sides an opportunity to share warmth and care with each other, she said, adding that the support could be felt in the exhibition.
Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times
Tsai also thanked Nara, with whom she had breakfast earlier this week, for the painting Hazy Humid Day, which he dedicated to Taiwan.
Japanese Representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi also attended the opening ceremony for the free exhibition at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts, which runs from today until June 20.
He thanked Taiwan for lending a helping hand after the earthquake and tsunami, and expressed hope that there can be long-lasting bilateral friendship.
While Nara did not attend the ceremony, he recorded a video in which he said that the exhibition was aimed to express gratitude for Taiwan’s generosity and huge aid donation for Japan after the disaster.
Having overcome the trauma caused by the earthquake and tsunami, Nara spent several years before going back to the canvas and emerged with the emblematic work Miss Moonlight last year.
Also stunning is Hazy Humid Day, which Nara said is not only a dedication to Taiwan, which he has visited several times, but also the best encouragement to himself.
The painting was completed in 10 days in January, after months of preparation, he added.
Giving a review of the exhibition, Nara said: “This is the best work I, at this stage, have created. This is my true level of competence and my most genuine self.”
The exhibition, featuring 53 works of art, is to move to the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July and the Tainan Art Museum in November, co-organizer the General Association of Chinese Culture said.
Nara said he would return to Taiwan again to help with additional exhibition arrangements.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will