Taipei exhibit celebrates Taiwan-Japan friendship

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Japan yesterday celebrated their friendship at the opening ceremony of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s solo exhibition in Taipei, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressing hope that the two sides could join hands to face global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yoshitomo Nara’s exhibition was made possible thanks to the efforts of many people and most importantly, the friendship built up between Taiwan and Japan over a long period of time,” Tsai said at the ceremony on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake.

Bilateral exchanges after the natural disaster gave the two sides an opportunity to share warmth and care with each other, she said, adding that the support could be felt in the exhibition.

A sculpture by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is pictured at Taipei National University of the Arts’ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in an undated photograph. Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times

Tsai also thanked Nara, with whom she had breakfast earlier this week, for the painting Hazy Humid Day, which he dedicated to Taiwan.

Japanese Representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi also attended the opening ceremony for the free exhibition at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts, which runs from today until June 20.

He thanked Taiwan for lending a helping hand after the earthquake and tsunami, and expressed hope that there can be long-lasting bilateral friendship.

While Nara did not attend the ceremony, he recorded a video in which he said that the exhibition was aimed to express gratitude for Taiwan’s generosity and huge aid donation for Japan after the disaster.

Having overcome the trauma caused by the earthquake and tsunami, Nara spent several years before going back to the canvas and emerged with the emblematic work Miss Moonlight last year.

Also stunning is Hazy Humid Day, which Nara said is not only a dedication to Taiwan, which he has visited several times, but also the best encouragement to himself.

The painting was completed in 10 days in January, after months of preparation, he added.

Giving a review of the exhibition, Nara said: “This is the best work I, at this stage, have created. This is my true level of competence and my most genuine self.”

The exhibition, featuring 53 works of art, is to move to the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July and the Tainan Art Museum in November, co-organizer the General Association of Chinese Culture said.

Nara said he would return to Taiwan again to help with additional exhibition arrangements.