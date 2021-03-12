Even as the nation experienced its worst drought in 56 years, Taiwanese used more water than ever last year, consuming 1.7 percent more than in 2019, or about 289 liters per person per day, a Water Resources Agency (WRA) official said.
As Taiwan was not hit directly by a typhoon last year, reservoirs have received less inflow than during the last significant drought five years ago, they said.
In 2015, rain was scarce over the nine-month dry season, but the current effort to control water usage has been in effect continuously since September 2019, the official said.
If the dry spell lasts until the rainy season starts in May, it would be 19 months of drought, the longest in 20 years, they said.
Despite this, Taiwanese continued to increase their domestic water consumption, using 289 liters per person daily, agency statistics showed.
This compares with 284 liters used in 2019, an increase of 1.7 percent, it showed.
Domestic consumption includes all non-agricultural and industrial uses of water in households, restaurants and stores.
Agriculture consistently uses the most water at more than 70 percent of the nation’s total consumption — the reason farms are often the first target of water controls — followed by domestic users at 17 to 19 percent and industry at about 9 percent.
Domestic water consumption rose by about 57 million tonnes last year to a total of 2.36 billion tonnes, 12 times the maximum capacity of Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan, statistics showed.
Consumption might have risen due to increased hand washing and sanitization practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as tourist numbers dropped, the official said.
Domestic water use has trended upward over the past 20 years.
In 2002, domestic use decreased by 0.7 percent due to a dry spell, but the following year recovered by more than 1 percent, statistics showed.
This trend continued until 2015, when use decreased slightly by 1 liter per person per day, it showed.
While average daily water use has over the period remained above 270 liters, last year marked the first time that the figure climbed to close to 290 liters.
Regional use also showed significant variation, with residents of Taipei, New Taipei City and Hsinchu being the biggest consumers at more than 300 liters daily, statistics showed.
To put that figure into perspective, 300 liters is equivalent to about 17 watercooler jugs.
People in Taipei on average used 338 liters, 17 percent more than the national average, while New Taipei City residents used 312 liters and Hsinchu residents used 317 liters, it showed.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will