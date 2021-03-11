The UK yesterday joined Taiwan, Japan and the US at a seminar in Taipei to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Japan’s Great Tohoku Earthquake, with participants highlighting the need to build resilience to natural disasters.
The seminar was part of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was established by Taiwan and the US in 2015, and engaged Japan as a cohost in 2019.
In his opening speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said the seminar is meaningful, because it was this year’s first GCTF event and the first time the UK joined the framework as a cohost.
Photo: CNA
In addition to representatives from Japan, the UK and the US, the seminar was attended by 110 officials and experts from 35 countries physically or virtually, the ministry said.
Japanese Representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi said the topic of the seminar, “Building the Resilience of Nations and Communities to Disasters,” was proposed by Japan.
Japan is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunami, so it puts great efforts into disaster prevention, he said.
In the wake of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and ensuing tsunami, Japan received support, exemplified by the US military’s “Operation Tomodachi,” as well as sizeable donations from Taiwan, the UK, the US and other countries, he said.
In addition to establishing measures to prevent and mitigate disasters, Japan has also shared its knowledge and technology with other countries, he said, adding that National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience president Haruo Hayashi gave a keynote speech at the seminar.
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said he was proud to jointly host several workshops, including two under the GCTF, to train third-country practitioners from across the Indo-Pacific region on best practices in disaster relief.
Since the 921 Earthquake in 1999, Taiwan has worked hard to enhance its disaster response measures and become a model for disaster preparedness in the region, he said.
Christensen promoted the “Taiwan model” for managing COVID-19 and disaster response, encouraging other countries to also work more closely with Taiwan in disease prevention.
The UK’s approach increasingly integrates disaster risk reduction with other areas of development, such as climate change adaptation and social protection, British Representative to Taiwan John Dennis said, highlighting the need to obtain funding for the efforts.
British speaker Joanne Meusz is a true expert in this area as lead risk finance specialist for the British Centre for Disaster Protection, he added.
The seminar was also attended by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lin Minn-tsong (林敏聰), and National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction Secretary-General Li Wei-sen (李維森).
Following yesterday’s opening, a series of meetings would take place through September, with most being held virtually, Li said.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will