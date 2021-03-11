Owner of missing boat urged to seek insurance

Staff writer, with CNA





The Fisheries Agency yesterday said it has asked the owner of a Taiwanese fishing boat to file an insurance claim for the families of nine Indonesian crew members who, along with their Taiwanese captain, went missing in the Pacific Ocean late last year.

Each of the missing fishermen should receive a payout of NT$1 million (US$35,303) on the life insurance policies their employer took out on their behalf, the agency said.

Fishing boat owners are required to insure their crew members before they can start work.

The agency has offered the missing captain’s family NT$50,000 and NT$1.5 million in relief assistance.

The Yong Yu Sing No. 18 (永裕興18號), registered at the Port of Suao in Yilan County, was reported missing on Jan. 1 after its owner, the captain’s wife, on Dec. 30 last year informed the National Rescue Command Center that she had lost contact with the boat.

The center sought assistance from US authorities, and a search-and-rescue plane spotted the boat about 606 nautical miles (1,122km) east of Midway Atoll on Jan. 2.

The boat appeared to be drifting, and there was no sign of the captain or the crew, the Suao Fishermen’s Association said at the time.

The boat was towed back to the Port of Suao, arriving on Monday, while the crew members and the captain remain missing.

The agency said that the incident is being investigated to determine whether there was any criminal activity involved.