Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups.
The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said.
He said that they would be released from isolation if they meet three requirements: They show no symptoms; they have tested positive for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; and the first respiratory specimen collected in Taiwan has a low viral load — a cycle threshold (CT) value of 34 or higher in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test — and a follow-up PCR test taken within three days is negative, or has a CT value of 34 or higher.
The second group is “arriving travelers who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries, but tested positive after completing quarantine in Taiwan,” Chen said, adding that there are three requirements for them to be released from isolation:
They must test positive for the immunoglobulin G antibody and negative for the immunoglobulin M antibody, and the other two requirements are the same as the first and third in the other group, he said.
“The specialists believe that people who meet these requirements would not pose an infection risk to others, so they can be released from isolation,” he said.
A new imported case of COVID-19 was confirmed yesterday, a Philippine migrant worker in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 28, Chen said.
The man had provided a negative result from a PCR test conducted within three days of boarding his flight to Taiwan, and was not symptomatic upon arrival, but during quarantine on Thursday last week he reported mild coughing and a fever, and a test result returned positive yesterday, Chen said.
As local COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in East Timor and Mauritius, the two nations have been moved from the list of low-risk infection countries or areas to medium-low infection risk countries or areas, from which short-term business travelers can apply for shortened quarantine periods, Chen said.
Hong Kong has been added to the list of medium-low infection risk countries or areas, he said.
Asked when the first batch of about 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday last week, would be administered, Chen said that they are in the final step of a Food and Drug Administration lot release procedure required for biological products.
There are seven items to be reviewed and tested in the procedure, and the AstraZeneca vaccines have passed six, with the last step a sterility test, he said, adding that they would be released as soon as they pass the test.
Asked about a plan to establish a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and Palau, Chen said that the two nations have agreed on an overall plan, although some details need to be ironed out, including that Palau had hoped visitors from Taiwan would be required to receive a rapid antigen test upon arrival there, but the CECC disagreed.
The center believes that antigen tests can produce a relatively high rate of false positives, which would likely ruin many travel plans, he said.
The CECC hopes to rely on a more accurate PCR test conducted in Taiwan before traveling, but the two sides have not reached an agreement yet, he said.
As for quarantine rules for Taiwanese visitors returning from Palau, Chen said that the center leans toward requiring them to practice five days of “enhanced self-health management,” followed by a PCR test, and another nine days of self-health management if they test negative.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will