Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet.
Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession.
The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959.
Photo: CNA
Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said.
Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will of Tibetans and the religious principles behind the rules of succession has not been effective, which is proven by Gyaltsen Norbu almost completely disappearing from public view, he said.
China will guarantee the recurrence of past failures if it again disregards the will of Tibetans and the Dalai Lama by appointing his successor, who most certainly will not enjoy the world’s respect or admiration, he added.
One of the ways in which China politically interferes in the Tibetan religion is demonstrated by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CPP) attempt to dictate the reincarnation of living Buddhas, said Johnny Chang (張家麟), professor of religious studies at Aletheia University.
For example, China’s Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism establishes the preconditions for a living Buddha’s reincarnation and the guideline for their evaluation under the Chinese State Administration for Religious Affairs, he said.
“Even after the succession, a reincarnated Buddha’s education and training is subject to official approval, which gives China total control over the creation and education of a living Buddha,” Chang said.
Former Taiwan-Tibet Exchange Foundation deputy secretary-general Own Su-jei (翁仕杰) said that the legitimacy of China’s sovereignty claims over Tibet remains contested, because it rules the territory as a foreign occupying force.
That Tibetans residing inside and outside of China’s borders continue to launch political protests against Chinese rule and demand the Dalai Lama’s return shows that Bejing’s political legitimacy is not accepted by them, he said.
The US, through its Tibet Policy and Support Act, has adopted the position that only Tibetan Buddhists can legitimately appoint successors to lamas and has authorized sanctions against Chinese officials, said Dawa Tsering, chairman of Tibet Religious Foundation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
Taiwan and the world’s democracies should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting measures similar to the “watershed” law, Dawa said.
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) “should not follow the Democratic Progressive Party’s [DPP] direction,” after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) had said that China posed a threat to Taiwan. Chiang was quoted by Reuters as saying during an interview that China’s “one country, two systems” formula for an unification with Taiwan “has no market” in the nation. Chiang also described China as the major threat to Taiwan, Reuters reported. Jaw, who has expressed interest in running for KMT chairman this year and in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on Facebook that