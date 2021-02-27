Taichung MRT lines complete review

Staff writer, with CNA





Early stage reviews of two additional lines of the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railway have been completed, even as the service on the only completed line, the Green Line, remains suspended, Taichung officials said on Thursday.

The Taichung Transportation Bureau called on the public to be patient while safety issues discovered shortly after passenger service on the line started in November last year are solved.

The Green Line connects Taichung High Speed Rail Station and two Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) stations, as well as Taichung City Hall.

A train of the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit system Green Line is pictured at a station on Feb. 3. Photo courtesy of Taichung Mass Rapid Transit via CNA

Despite that setback, planning on the Blue and Orange lines, which would greatly enhance the performance of the MRT system, have continued, the bureau said.

The Blue Line, which would run parallel to the city’s main traffic axis, Taiwan Boulevard, would now be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the bureau said, adding that the review would include an environmental impact assessment.

The 24.8km line would start at the Port of Taichung in the west and end at TRA Taichung Station in the east, intersecting with the Green Line at the city hall, it said.

There would be 20 stations along the NT$128.5 billion (US$4.54 billion) line, which would also have stations close to TRA Shalu Station and Taichung Industrial Park, it said.

Meanwhile, the Orange Line is still at an earlier stage of the review process, the bureau said.

It just finished a feasibility review, which would also be submitted to the ministry for approval, it added.

The 29.2km line, connecting Taichung International Airport, is projected to cost NT$118.5 billion, the bureau said.

It would have 26 stations, including stops at TRA Taichung Station, Shuinan Economic and Trade Park, and Taichung Software Park.