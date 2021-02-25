Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is highly disciplined and dedicated to his post, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday, denying accusations that Su was installing his people in state-run enterprises to pave the way for a presidential bid in 2024.
Former Taiyen Biotech Co chairman Chen Chi-yu (陳啟昱) on Feb. 1 resigned his post, followed by former CSBC Corp, Taiwan president Tseng Kuo-cheng (曾國正) on Feb. 2 and former CPC Corp, Taiwan chairman Jerry Ou (歐嘉瑞) before the Lunar New Year holiday, local media have reported.
Last year, high-level executives of the Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund, Agricultural Bank of China, Taiwan International Airport Services Co, among others, were also changed abruptly, after Su in March last year instructed that politicians no longer chair state-run enterprises, the reports said.
Photo: CNA
The unusually frequent changes prompted accusations that Su had been installing his people at state-run enterprises to expand his power base within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that he would run in the next presidential election, they said.
Asked about the reports during a radio interview with Clara Chou (周玉蔻) yesterday, Lo said Su always prioritizes people’s moral integrity and qualifications when making appointments.
It is normal for some heads of state-run enterprises to retire due to age, said Lo, who is also a minister without portfolio.
Some personnel changes were caused by other reasons, he said, denying accusations that Su used the positions for pork barreling or to expand his political influence.
While some people describe Su as a harsh bureaucrat, Lo said the description is not correct, as Su hopes to get things done efficiently and values earning respect more than being liked, Lo said.
Asked if Su would run for in 2024 presidential election, Lo said he believes Su would not.
He had not confirmed the matter with Su, because asking such a question would be impolite and because Su last year when asked the same question had said that he no longer “itched” for higher political power, Lo said.
Su and Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) ran on the DPP ticket in the 2008 presidential election, with Su running for vice president.
The pair was defeated by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidates former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長).
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and