Lawmakers have different ways of relieving stress from work, from paying musical instruments to hiking and arranging flowers.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) said that playing the piano helped her relax even ahead of last year’s tight legislative elections.
Having taken piano lessons for six months during first grade, Wan was forced to stop as the family business was having problems.
Photo: Peng Wan-hsin, Taipei Times
However, she said she never gave up and used her first salary to buy a piano in installments.
KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that he became interested in hiking at university, but stopped for a long time after he began working.
He started hiking again after being re-elected as a legislator in Hsinchu in 2016. In the past four years, he has hiked mountains in Taichung and Hsinchu, as well as some that are 1,500m to 2,500m above sea level.
Lin said that hiking is a good cardiovascular exercise that helps build muscle and relieve stress.
“As a legislator, you receive many calls at work and at home. When hiking, one has to concentrate on walking... Mobile phone reception in the mountains is not good either,” he said.
Any issues can be dealt with after his hike, he added.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said he was on a swimming team in elementary school.
Although work keeps him busy, he still finds time to swim, Hung said.
DPP Legislator Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) said she has been interested in flower arranging since she was a child, adding that she joined a flower arranging club at university.
“Life as a legislator is always busy, but seeing a flower grow from a bud, bloom and die reminds me that another flower season is over. This regularity in life gives me a sense of blessing,” she said.
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he