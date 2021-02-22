The Tainan City Government is planning to turn its largest wholesale food market into a leisure area where people can shop in a modern setting while embracing nature.
A fruit and vegetable market in Sinhua District (新化), expected to open in September, is to feature an open structure with a terraced green roof accessible from its eastern corner, where terraces would take shoppers down to the ground level, the Tainan Agriculture Bureau has said.
The terraces above the market would also feature local crops — pineapples, rice, roses and tea — said one of the market’s designers, Dutch architectural firm MVRDV.
The market would feature benches and picnic tables under the roof, giving the appearance of rolling green hills and providing a leisure destination, it said.
MVRDV said it hopes that the market would symbolize the beauty of rural Tainan.
The new market would replace an existing one in Sinhua that has been the city’s largest agricultural trade hub since it integrated four smaller markets in neighboring districts in 2012, bureau officials said.
However, the current facility has become outdated and cannot accommodate the increasing trade volume, they said.
It has also led to environmental problems, as it is at the center of a densely populated residential area, the officials said.
Hopefully, the new market, near the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3), would increase the trading volume of 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes per year to more than 80,000 tonnes, they said.
The increased space and modern facilities could make it easier for vendors to adopt auctioning rather than bargaining, which is more commonly seen in traditional markets and which curbs profitability, the officials said. Tainan has an agricultural output value of more than NT$60 billion (US$2.12 billion) per year, the largest among the nation’s six special municipalities.
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and