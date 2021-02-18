Three in custody in connection to killing in Tainan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead.

A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said.

Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said.

Police seal off a crime scene in Tainan’s Anping District where a man surnamed Wang was killed on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA

As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances, Tseng informed police to get him arrested, police said.

When they arrived, Wang fled police said.

A group led by Tseng, who had waited nearby to watch Wang’s arrest, allegedly stopped Wang and a brawl broke out between them, police said.

Tseng’s group allegedly attacked Wang with kitchen knives and a machete, and he sustained lacerations, police said.

Carrying a switchblade, Wang fled on foot, stopped two students on a scooter and forced them to give him a ride, police said.

The students later jumped off, and Wang continued to flee by scooter from Tseng’s group pursuing him in two vehicles, police said.

Police cited witnesses as saying that they saw the vehicles run into Wang in a restaurant parking lot, and one person getting out of the vehicle and stabbing Wang repeatedly.

Wang received emergency treatment at the scene, but was pronounced dead later in hospital, police said, adding that his death was likely caused by a heart perforation.

Police took into custody three men, allegedly member’s of Tseng’s gang, who also required hospital treatment after the brawl, it said.

Police is seeking to detain Tseng and a man surnamed Lin (林), who allegedly is Tseng’s subordinate.

All five men have previously been convicted for crimes including assault, blackmail, kidnapping, illegal firearms possession.

Authorities across the nation reported a number of brawls during the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), a man surnamed Hsieh (謝) was on Tuesday beaten up with wooden rods, allegedly in a dispute over a woman.

In Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里), a man surnamed Liu (劉) was on Saturday killed by a gunshot, allegedly in a dispute over a loan.

At a nightclub in Taichung, a police officer on Monday sustained a knife wound when he tried to break up a fight.

In Keelung, two police officers on Monday sustained facial injuries when they were attacked by an intoxicated man surnamed Kuan (關).