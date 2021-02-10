Rain forecast for Lunar New Year

Staff writer, with CNA





Much of Taiwan is expected to see rain or thunderstorms for the first five days of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Today, the first day of the holiday, many parts of the nation can expect short periods of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon, as a front approaches, bureau forecaster Lo Ya-yin (羅雅尹) said yesterday.

Tomorrow, rainfall in central and southern Taiwan, as well as the outlying islands, could ease, as the front passes through, Lo said.

Central Weather Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean participates in a news conference in Taipei on Monday. Photo: CNA

From Friday through Tuesday next week, northeasterly winds are likely to bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan, while the central and southern regions could expect cloudy skies, she said.

From Friday to Monday next week, eastern and northern Taiwan are expected to see daytime highs of 22°C to 23°C, with temperatures at night and in the early morning dropping to 14°C, Lo said.

Central and southern Taiwan are expected to see a bigger difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, with daytime highs reaching 25°C to 27°C and nighttime temperatures falling to 14°C to 16°C, Lo added.

In the outlying islands, temperatures are expected to reach 21°C to 22°C during the day and fall to 15°C at night, she said.