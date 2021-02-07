The principal of a Kaohsiung high school is to be disciplined for poorly handling a bullying incident allegedly involving students at his school, the Kaohsiung City Government said in response to a video of the incident sparking public outrage.
The 56-second video was on Wednesday uploaded to a Facebook group for residents of the city’s Fongshan District (鳳山), showing a female high school student dressed in black surrounded by nine other students.
It shows the nine students slapping her in the face and pouring liquid over her head. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Thursday said that the city’s Education Bureau was investigating the incident, and police had identified some of the students involved.
A team of investigators led by the bureau’s deputy director Chen Pei-ju (陳佩汝) on Friday said that the school had mishandled the incident, as it failed to investigate and report it, and did not adequately communicate with parents.
The bureau in a statement said that the school’s failure to report the incident had prevented Kaohsiung agencies from offering assistance to the victim.
The school’s principal would be given a major demerit, and financial assistance to the school would be reduced, it said.
The bureau has also instructed the school’s board of directors to hold a meeting on whether the principal and other school officials are fit to remain in their positions, and to report on its findings, it said.
The Kaohsiung Police Department on Thursday said they found that the video was shot at the Fongshan Women’s Center on Jan. 22.
The investigation is focused on five suspects — two students who allegedly struck the victim and three who poured liquid on her — the department said, adding that the victim and her father filed charges against the suspects.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above