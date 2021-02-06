A photograph of a Formosan macaque sitting in a cubicle at National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) in Kaohsiung has made a splash on social media, as it appears to show the monkey deeply absorbed in the humdrum of daily office life.
“We’re currently on winter vacation, but look who came to work in NSYSU’s Institute of Communications,” Facebook user Morgan Chang wrote on Facebook on Thursday in a post that included the photo, which shows the animal in an office looking down toward a desk behind a partition.
Association for Coexistence with Macaca Cyclopis secretary-general Lin Mei-yin (林美吟) yesterday said that the university campus lies within the habitat of the Formosan macaque, making them a common sight there.
Screen grab from Morgan Chang’s Facebook page
When monkeys are seen on campus, it does not necessarily mean that they are unable to find food in the wild, Lin said, adding that male macaques are often on the campus in winter searching for new social groups or mates.
NSYSU senior vice president Huang I-yu (黃義佑) said that the institution had previously installed screens to stop the animals accessing buildings and regularly reminds staff to keep doors closed.
The university has purchased paintball guns and has 10 dogs on campus that scare the monkeys away, Huang said.
There have been multiple incidents of macaques sneaking into student dormitories and taking packages of instant noodles or disturbing belongings, he said.
The Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau said that people should exercise caution around macaques and avoid feeding, bothering or otherwise making contact with them.
As of press time last night, the Facebook post had garnered more than 6,900 reactions and had been shared more than 4,600 times.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be