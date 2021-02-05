MOTC mulls better cycling paths after 7-day field trip

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A report is to be published on how Taiwan’s cycling infrastructure can be improved after government officials took a seven-day relay cycling tour across the nation at the end of last year, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.

The Tourism Bureau has designated this year as the Year of Cycling Tourism.

On the Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 tour, government officials — including Lin and three deputy ministers — took turns inspecting the nation’s cycling facilities. They also listened to local residents’ suggestions on how to improve the facilities.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, left, attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday promoting bike safety. Photo: CNA

“We are about to publish a report on what we experienced and found along the way, in which we list the things we need to accomplish,” Lin said. “The goal is to make Taiwan a kingdom of cycling, where people can ride their bicycles safely and conveniently.”

Successful planning — with the participation of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Ministry of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Administration, the Council of Agriculture, and local governments — would determine the type of bike lane to be used, as well as consistent lane signage and signaling, Lin added.

“Cyclists also need an online platform that disseminates accurate information and rest stations on government land,” he said.

The Taiwan Railways Administration’s new EMU-900 train cars — which are to be deployed before the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday — have room for cyclists and their bikes, he added.

Cycling tourism would allow people to have an in-depth appreciation of Taiwan after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Lin said.

Last year, the transportation ministry announced a new four-year plan to upgrade bike lanes and integrate bike routes by 2023, with the budget doubling to NT$3.2 billion (US$112.75 million).