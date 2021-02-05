A report is to be published on how Taiwan’s cycling infrastructure can be improved after government officials took a seven-day relay cycling tour across the nation at the end of last year, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
The Tourism Bureau has designated this year as the Year of Cycling Tourism.
On the Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 tour, government officials — including Lin and three deputy ministers — took turns inspecting the nation’s cycling facilities. They also listened to local residents’ suggestions on how to improve the facilities.
Photo: CNA
“We are about to publish a report on what we experienced and found along the way, in which we list the things we need to accomplish,” Lin said. “The goal is to make Taiwan a kingdom of cycling, where people can ride their bicycles safely and conveniently.”
Successful planning — with the participation of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Ministry of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Administration, the Council of Agriculture, and local governments — would determine the type of bike lane to be used, as well as consistent lane signage and signaling, Lin added.
“Cyclists also need an online platform that disseminates accurate information and rest stations on government land,” he said.
The Taiwan Railways Administration’s new EMU-900 train cars — which are to be deployed before the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday — have room for cyclists and their bikes, he added.
Cycling tourism would allow people to have an in-depth appreciation of Taiwan after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Lin said.
Last year, the transportation ministry announced a new four-year plan to upgrade bike lanes and integrate bike routes by 2023, with the budget doubling to NT$3.2 billion (US$112.75 million).
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities