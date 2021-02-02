Seven months after going viral on Instagram, a laundry run by an octogenarian couple in central Taiwan has taken its next step in redefining fashion — finding new homes for unclaimed clothes from laundries across the country.
The grandson of Want Show Laundry owners Chang Wan-chi (張萬吉) and Hsu Hsiu-e (許秀娥), both 84, said the family hopes to turn the support of 650,000 Instagram followers into a platform dedicated to social welfare.
“I hope we can bring attention to more social issues and do some good while we still have a voice on the Internet,” 31-year-old Reef Chang (張瑞夫) said.
Photo: CNA
Want Show Laundry, in Taichung’s Houli District (后里), received worldwide attention in June last year when Reef started posting pictures of his grandparents posing in creative outfits made from forgotten or unwanted garments.
The idea to set up the “wantshowasyoung” Instagram account grew out of Reef Chang’s efforts to help his grandparents deal with boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a slowdown in their laundromat and dry-cleaning business and deterred them from going out.
With the overwhelming feedback and encouragement the family has received, Reef Chang started a crowdfunding campaign, which aimed to raise NT$200,000 (US$7,046) to promote “circular fashion.”
“This initiative aims to redefine the value of abandoned clothes,” he said.
The crowdfunding project, which runs from Dec. 2 to Feb. 15 and has so far raised NT$700,000, would first list select leftover garments from participating laundry houses, he said.
Customers can purchase items, which would be cleaned and reconditioned by the laundry before being shipped to their new owners, Reef Chang said.
The platform would also invite stylists and columnists to share their ideas on redefining chic with vintage garments and accessories, he said, adding that the platform would hold discussions on issues such as the environment, recycling and social welfare.
The platform would use part of its profits to outsource cleaning services to charity groups, which help people with disabilities find employment, he added.
The clothing cleaned by these groups would be delivered to other people in need, such as seniors who live alone and disadvantaged families, who might rely on donated clothing, he said.
Having already secured the support of the laundry services trade union in Taichung, which has about 500 members, Reef Chang said that as many as 10,000 abandoned garments in the city could find new homes.
Individuals can also participate by donating their used clothes, creating a circular economy, he added.
The project, which cost about NT$1 million to build, would cost about NT$1.5 million annually to operate, he said.
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘MAINTAIN INTERVENTIONS‘: The global situation might slow after March, health expert Tony Chen said, adding that people should maintain prevention actions A cluster of COVID-19 infections at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital might end in one to two weeks if people continue implementing disease prevention measures, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. A mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain has caused a second wave of the pandemic, not only in the US and the UK, but also in Africa and Asia, Chen said, adding that an increase in the number of imported cases in Taiwan led to the cluster infection, which was inevitable. “The global COVID-19 situation is expected to continue for a while, but