A Taipei doctor has advised against speaking with a mask off when in close proximity to others, citing research linking the use of aspirated consonants and increased transmission of COVID-19.
The research, which was conducted by the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, found that in countries such as Japan where the native language contains few or no aspirated consonants, the number of COVID-19 cases tended to be lower than in countries where the most prominent language is English, which has several aspirated consonants.
The study attributed the phenomenon to the larger number of respiratory droplets that are expelled when aspirated consonants are uttered.
National Taiwan University Hospital infectious disease specialist Huang Li-min (黃立民) on Saturday said that Taiwanese must be conscious of the potential link between language and virus transmission, as they often use the consonant “p.”
For example, in Mandarin, Taiwanese women call their mothers-in-law “po po” (婆婆), he said.
Asked about the study’s finding that the projection of respiratory droplets is different when uttering aspirated consonants, Huang said that he felt the theory was sound, and that in his experience a person produces more droplets when using such consonants.
“If you put your hand in front of your mouth while saying the word ‘po po,’ you can easily feel the expulsion of air,” he said.
Huang said that Taiwanese should be especially cautious about mask use — or distancing when masks are not in use — over the Lunar New Year holiday, especially until the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infection is fully contained.
Japanese research recently expanded upon the Russian study, applying the theory to the study of respiratory droplet expulsion while singing, he added.
In the study, the subjects expelled 1,302 particles per minute (ppm) while singing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, 1,166ppm while singing La traviata by Verdi and only 580ppm while singing Japanese nursery rhymes, he said.
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of
The Taichung City Government yesterday fined a businessman who returned from China on Thursday last week NT$1 million (US$35,222) for breaching quarantine regulations and going outside seven times. Criticizing the businessman’s conduct as a serious offense that endangered the health and safety of his family, neighbors and the whole city, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said that such behavior would not be tolerated. Taiwan’s quarantine regulations mandate that all travelers entering the country have to undergo 14 days of quarantine during which they are prohibited from venturing outside, Lu said. The city government has transferred the man to a group
CLUSTER INFECTION: Hon Hai has advised employees at its Taoyuan plant to avoid traveling outside the city, while HTC said some staff have been asked to work from home Extracurricular winter sessions at all schools in Taoyuan have been canceled with immediate effect, as the city battles a community cluster of COVID-19 cases that has now reached 15, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. School facilities will not be available for winter camps or any other activities, such as volunteer group or student club meetings, Cheng said, after the city on Sunday recorded two more cases in the COVID-19 cluster that started at Taoyuan General Hospital. Following the end of the fall semester last week, elementary and junior-high schools were scheduled to start supplementary winter classes yesterday, but the