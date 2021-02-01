COVID-19: Language research proves no mask, no chitchat: doctor

A Taipei doctor has advised against speaking with a mask off when in close proximity to others, citing research linking the use of aspirated consonants and increased transmission of COVID-19.

The research, which was conducted by the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, found that in countries such as Japan where the native language contains few or no aspirated consonants, the number of COVID-19 cases tended to be lower than in countries where the most prominent language is English, which has several aspirated consonants.

The study attributed the phenomenon to the larger number of respiratory droplets that are expelled when aspirated consonants are uttered.

National Taiwan University Hospital infectious disease specialist Huang Li-min (黃立民) on Saturday said that Taiwanese must be conscious of the potential link between language and virus transmission, as they often use the consonant “p.”

For example, in Mandarin, Taiwanese women call their mothers-in-law “po po” (婆婆), he said.

Asked about the study’s finding that the projection of respiratory droplets is different when uttering aspirated consonants, Huang said that he felt the theory was sound, and that in his experience a person produces more droplets when using such consonants.

“If you put your hand in front of your mouth while saying the word ‘po po,’ you can easily feel the expulsion of air,” he said.

Huang said that Taiwanese should be especially cautious about mask use — or distancing when masks are not in use — over the Lunar New Year holiday, especially until the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infection is fully contained.

Japanese research recently expanded upon the Russian study, applying the theory to the study of respiratory droplet expulsion while singing, he added.

In the study, the subjects expelled 1,302 particles per minute (ppm) while singing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, 1,166ppm while singing La traviata by Verdi and only 580ppm while singing Japanese nursery rhymes, he said.