Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday.
The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15.
Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs might treat the disease.
Photo: CNA
The researchers obtained the genome of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data and created a computational model, the team said.
More than 1,000 of the 1,273 spike proteins on the virus are likely to mutate, which showed that efforts to create vaccines utilizing traditional processes might be a “wild goose chase,” as the treatment development could never keep pace with the rate at which the virus mutates, the team said.
“The fastest way to help ease the [COVID-19] situation is to find clinically available drugs that can be used to fight off infection,” Wong was quoted as saying in a news release. “They should be oral drugs that people can take themselves when they test positive.”
Photo: CNA
The team examined 2,855 human and animal drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as 190 Chinese herbal medicines that are considered effective to alleviate viral infections, the team said.
After screening the drugs at the institution’s High Throughput Drug Screening Facility and P3 Lab, they narrowed the candidates down to 15, they said.
They created an animal model using golden Syrian hamsters that were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, which were given the candidate treatments twice a day, the team said.
Lung tissue from the animals was examined after three days, they said.
Five candidates stood out in the experiment: Mefloquine, a malaria treatment; Nelfinavir, a treatment for AIDS; and three herbal extracts — Ganoderma lucidum, Perilla frutescens and Mentha haplocalyx, the team said.
While the five candidates showed antiviral effects, the timing of their effects and the way they act differ, meaning further research is needed, National Taiwan University professor of pharmacy Liang Pi-hui (梁碧惠) said.
For example, nelfinavir prevents viral replication by inhibiting protease activities, Liang said.
The next step is to identify active compounds and proper dosages before clinical development could begin, Wong said.
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which
STRATEGIC MISTAKE: Beijing’s deployment of aircraft near Taiwan proves the ‘China threat theory’ that sees it attempting to destabilize the region, an analyst said China on Saturday and yesterday sent a record number of military aircraft into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in what analysts said was an attempt to flex its military might for US President Joe Biden. Thirteen Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Saturday and 15 entered yesterday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. On Saturday, eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighters and a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, entered the ADIZ, while yesterday there were two Y-8s, two Su-30s, four J-16s, six J-10 fighters and a Y-8 reconnaissance
DISPOSING MYTHS: A new constitution would better reflect reality, as the current one was drafted ‘in and for China,’ without the consent of Taiwanese, advocates said Independence advocates yesterday launched the Taiwan New Constitution Alliance to promote drafting a new, localized constitution. “This is a historic moment for Taiwan. Drafting a new constitution is the most important task Taiwanese face,” veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) said at the inaugural event in Taipei. “Although the Democratic Progressive Party is in power, its authority is based on the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, which has no connection to Taiwan,” said the 95-year-old Koo, a former presidential adviser. “The historic task of drafting a new constitution depends on efforts by all Taiwanese,” Koo said. “A constitution for a sovereign, independent Taiwan