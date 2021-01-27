References to Hong Kong entertainment tycoon Charles Heung (向華強) have been found in declassified records from the now-defunct Taiwan Garrison Command, which would affect Heung’s immigration application, a source said.
Heung has applied for immigration on the basis that his wife, Tiffany Chan (陳嵐), is Taiwanese.
However, national security officials believe that Heung is a potential security risk, as he and his son, Jackie Heung (向佐), both have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the source said on Sunday.
In declassified records, Charles Heung was alleged to have connections with the Bamboo Union gang, the source said.
A report from Dec. 25 last year said that Charles Heung’s family has links with Hong Kong’s largest criminal organization, the Sun Yee On.
In 1994, Charles Heung served as honorary vice president of the China Film Foundation, which makes patriotic films for the CCP and the Chinese Ministry of National Defense. He was the first Hong Konger to hold the position.
Charles Heung, who is chairman of Hong Kong film production company China Star Entertainment, has been refused entry into Taiwan on numerous occasions — for example, to attend the Golden Horse Awards — due to his alleged ties with Sun Yee On, the source said.
While in Taiwan in 1972, he was prosecuted by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for illegal foreign currency trading, the source said, adding that this also likely contributed to the authorities refusing him entry to Taiwan.
“He is married to a Taiwanese, but according to Hong Kong and Macau-related regulations, his past criminal behavior would take precedence over marriage considerations for the purpose of immigration,” the source said.
The law stipulates that those suspected of involvement with violent organizations or terrorist groups, suspected of involvement in major crimes, or who have held positions in Chinese government or military agencies, are not eligible for immigration, the source said.
