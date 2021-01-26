CECC details sites visited by cases 889, 890

PRECAUTION: The center urged people who have visited these places to practice self-health management and see a doctor if they feel sick

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released the names of five public spaces that two previously confirmed COVID-19 cases had visited from Tuesday last week to Saturday.

The center on Sunday reported two cases of COVID-19 — a married couple in their 60s — who are linked to a recent cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, in which 15 people have tested positive.

The husband, case No. 889, was treated at the hospital’s ward 12A from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, and sought treatment twice last week for other health conditions. His wife, case No. 890, had accompanied him when he was hospitalized.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the couple visited Danan Market (大湳市場) in Taoyuan’s Bade District (八德) from about 10am to 11am on Tuesday last week, and from about 10:40am to 11:30am on Saturday.

The couple visited Sing Shang Sing Dim Sum (星上星港式飲茶) at about 5:40pm to 7:50pm on Tuesday last week, supermarket chain Pxmart’s (全聯) Bade Dongyong Store (八德東勇店) at about 4pm to 5pm on Thursday, and Moominlu Bakery in Taoyuan’s Bade District from about 2:40pm to 3:20pm on Friday, he said.

“People who have visited these places at about the same time should practice self-health management,” Chen said.

“If they develop symptoms such as a fever, diarrhea, or an abnormal sense of smell or taste before Feb. 3, they should wear a mask and seek medical attention immediately at a local hospital where COVID-19 testing is available, and avoid taking public transportation,” he said.

Chen said people who are eligible for government-funded COVID-19 tests would be exempt from the registration fee and diagnostic fee.

As the infection source of the couple is still being investigated, all 195 healthcare professionals who had worked at ward 12A took another polymerase chain reaction test on Sunday, which all returned negative, he said, adding they took a serological antibody test yesterday.

A worker sprays disinfectant outside the Bade District Civil Affairs Office in Taoyaun yesterday. Photo: Chen En-huei, Taipei Times

On Sunday, Chen also published a more specific time frame for when a previously confirmed patient (case No. 882) who visited Taoyuan’s Jhongping Night Market (仲平黃昏市場) last week — between 4:40pm and 5:10pm on Tuesday, and between 4pm and 4:20pm on Wednesday.