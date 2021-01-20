The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said it has ordered TTY Biopharm Co Ltd (台灣東洋藥品) to recall 9,000 vials of a cancer drug after they were found to have been contaminated by extraneous material.
The drug, Gemmis Injection, is sold in 38ml vials and is usually used in combination with other medicines, such as gemcitabine and paclitaxel, to treat cancer of the lungs, pancreas, bladder or breast in specific cases, the FDA said.
The FDA urged people using Gemmis not to stop using it on their own and to ask their doctor to prescribe alternate medication.
The contamination was discovered after a hospital notified the FDA last month, Medicinal Products Division head Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登) said.
The specific extraneous material has not yet been determined, but TTY Biopharm has been instructed to investigate the matter and submit a report to the FDA, he said.
The company must complete the recall by Feb. 5, Hung said.
TTY Biopharm in a statement said that it has informed all hospitals and pharmacies about the issue, and asked them to stop using the drug, adding that it would recall the medicine by the end of this week.
Only batch number LTW2015 was found to contain extraneous material, the company said.
It said it would continue to improve quality controls, process management and personnel training, and demonstrate a responsible attitude toward drug safety.
If the firm fails to complete the recall by the deadline, it could face a fine of up to NT$5 million (US$175,617) under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
SECOND RULING: Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer refused to sign a court transcript, complained about the court translator and said the trial had been unfair The High Court yesterday upheld New Taipei City District Court’s verdicts on four men convicted last year in connection with the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪). It found American-Israeli Oren Shlomo Mayer and American Ewart Odane Bent guilty of homicide and the abandonment and destruction of a corpse, with Mayer sentenced to life in prison and Bent given a term of 12 years and six months, for the death of Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, whose body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei’s Yonghe
A lawyer and a prosecutor yesterday castigated what they called a lenient ruling by the High Court on Luo Wen-shan (羅文山), whose prison sentence was reduced to two years, which he does not need to serve, after he was convicted for receiving illegal political donations from China to meddle in Taiwan’s elections. Investigators found that Luo, who retired from the army with the rank of lieutenant general, had accepted NT$8.38 million (US$294,604 at the current exchange rate) under the guise of political contributions from Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Xu Zhiming (許智明) and people in Hong Kong from 2008 to