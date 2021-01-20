Legislature passes third-stage forward-looking budget

Staff writer, with CNA





The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed a special budget of NT$229.83 billion (US$8.07 billion) for the third stage of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

The funding for the third phase, which began this year and runs through next year, was approved after NT$169.65 million was deducted from the original budget.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Oct. 6 last year told a legislative session that funding for the third phase would be allocated to infrastructure projects slated to be completed by 2025 to accelerate Taiwan’s digital development, and improve the urban-rural allocation of resources to boost rural infrastructure development.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, right, bangs the gavel yesterday as the legislature passes the third reading of a special budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program. Photo: CNA

The legislature passed a special budget for the first phase of the program in 2017 and 2018, slashing it by NT$1.8 billion from the original budget of NT$108.9 billion, and approved NT$223 billion for the second phase in 2019 and last year after deducting NT$4.5 billion from NT$227.5 billion.

The government launched the program on July 7, 2017, to build infrastructure for national development over the next 30 years that would facilitate transportation, water supplies, green energy and smart technology, as well as to balance advancements in urban and rural areas.

It also provides incentives to encourage births, improve food safety and nurture talent.