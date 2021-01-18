The painting Miss Moonlight by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is to be shown in a special exhibition at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei from March 12 to June 20.
The painting, which was unveiled last year at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, has never before been shown outside Japan, the General Association of Chinese Culture said in a statement on Friday.
“In the past few years, Nara’s creative focus has been on the quiet spiritual imagery, picturing the child-like purity and physicality in every individual’s heart,” the association said.
Photo courtesy of the General Association of Chinese Culture
His works call forth “the deep spiritual and psychological feelings that are produced by the back and forth between social reality and the world of the imagination,” it said.
The opportunity to hold the exhibition, titled “Yoshitomo Nara,” arose in April last year, when the artist thanked Taiwan on Twitter for donations of masks, the association said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) responded to the artist on social media, and their interaction laid the groundwork for Nara’s first special exhibition in the nation, it said.
As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association wished to include the exhibition in a series of activities promoting friendship between the two nations, the association said.
“The first special exhibition in Taiwan of the works of the influential Japanese contemporary artist Nara will demonstrate the deep friendship between Taiwan and Japan, and show the artist’s deep and dedicated concern for the world,” it said.
The exhibition is organized by the association, the Yoshitomo Nara Foundation and the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts, with help from the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Foundation’s Taipei office and the Taipei-based design agency Inception (啟藝), it said.
Miss Moonlight might also tour other cities in Taiwan, such as Kaohsiung or Tainan, the association said.
To promote the exhibition, the association said it has included an exclusive card featuring a copy of the painting in this month’s issue of its Fountain (新活水) magazine.
More information about the exhibition can be found on the association’s Web site www.gacc.org.tw or the exhibition’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/YOSHITOMONARAinTW.
