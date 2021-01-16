One imported case reported; tighter rules clarified

Taiwan yesterday recorded one new imported case of COVID-19 involving an Indonesian who arrived in the nation last month to work on a fishing boat, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.

The Indonesian male, in his 20s, arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 31 with a negative test report, center spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a news conference in Taipei.

He did not display any symptoms of the disease, Chuang said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, right, speaks at a Central Epidemic Command Center news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The man was tested again on Wednesday prior to his release from a 14-day mandatory quarantine and the result came back positive yesterday, he said.

Due to the high CT value of the test, which indicated the presence of only a small amount of viral genetic material and that the infection had likely run its course, the man was most likely infected a while ago in Indonesia, he added.

No contact tracing was required, as the man had not come in contact with anyone during his time in Taiwan, Chuang said.

Meanwhile, a new disease prevention regulation took effect yesterday whereby a home can only be used for quarantine if the person stays at the property on their own.

Previously people arriving in Taiwan could quarantine at a residence along with other people.

The tighter measure was introduced in response to the emergence of new more contagious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, the center said, adding those found to have a breached the regulation would be fined NT$100,000 to NT$1 million (US$3,511 and US$35,112).

The center has also updated its disease prevention guidelines to provide more clarity on the rules ahead of the Lunar New Year, as Taiwanese living overseas in areas where COVID-19 is more prevalent prepare to return home for the holiday.

The latest update specifically addresses questions people might have about “self-health management,” a period of seven days during which arrivals to Taiwan must monitor their health after completing their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

People are required to wear a surgical mask at all times, take their temperature twice a day and avoid visits to public places, the center said.

They are also prohibited from partaking in group lunches or dinners, as such events require the removal of a mask while consuming food and beverages, it said.

They can visit supermarkets or convenience stories as long as they wear a mask throughout, but they should not visit crowded shopping malls where 1m social distancing is not possible, the center said.

Those who breach the regulations face up a fine of up to NT$300,000 under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), it said.

Taiwan has recorded 843 cases of COVID-19, with 746 classified as imported. Of those cases, 741 have recovered, 95 remain in the hospital and seven have died, center data showed.