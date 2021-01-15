The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) yesterday said that alterations to a vehicle that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) made were illegal after the party unveiled a truck featuring a pig’s face to promote its referendum drive opposing imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine.
The ears and snout attached to the exterior of the truck are clearly illegal alterations according to Article 16 the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), the DGH said.
If driven on the road, police could fine the owner NT$900 to NT$1,800 for “adding, removing or altering of the original design in a manner that endangers the safety of the vehicle,” the act says.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
If someone reports the vehicle, personnel would recall it for inspection in accordance with the law, the DGH said.
However, it is allowed as a display, as long as it is never driven on a road, it said.
Moreover, the KMT did not apply to change the vehicle’s color, the agency said.
According to its records, the original color of the vehicle is not pink, it said.
Regardless of whether it is driven, it is illegal to paint a vehicle an unusual color without permission, the DGH said, adding that it would recall the truck, inspect it and instruct the owner to correct any problems.
KMT spokeswoman Angel Hung (洪于茜) said that the ears and snout are removed while the vehicle is being driven, and are only for display while it is parked.
The party has applied to update the records regarding its color, she said, adding that authorities should avoid intentionally obstructing the process.
Separately, the KMT reported that as of 5pm on Wednesday it had collected 88,157 signatures for its referendum drive on food safety and 87,800 for its referendum on election timing.
If added to the ballot, the first referendum would ask whether the government should prohibit the import of food products containing ractopamine, while the second would ask if referendums should be held concurrently with national elections.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) thanked the public for their enthusiastic support, but added that the party is still far from its goal and would continue the sprint to the finish line.
The KMT is planning a series of events in the next few days to collect more signatures, starting in Hsinchu tomorrow afternoon, Wang said.
A motorcade is to parade through the city and finish at Chulien Temple, where a signature drive is to take place, she said.
Other events are to be held over the weekend in Kaohsiung and Tainan, she said.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang and CNA
