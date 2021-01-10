Taiwan News Quick Take

HEALTH

Blood donations urged

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation on Friday issued an urgent call for blood donations, as the supply in several areas had fallen below the officially designated safe level of seven days. The shortages were most severe in Taipei and Hsinchu, which had an average stock of less than three days, with supplies of blood types AB and O running especially low, the foundation said, adding Kaohsiung and Taichung also had shortages, with average remaining stocks of 4.6 days and 5.1 days respectively. Blood reserves in northern Taiwan were especially low, likely because of a drop in donations due to the cold weather in the past few days, said Hung Ying-sheng (洪英聖), a representative of the foundation.

RAILWAYS

Holiday ticket sale starts

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp is to start selling tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday tomorrow, the company said. A total of 1,820 of its trains would run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17 to meet demand over the week-long holiday, which starts on Feb. 11, including 441 extra trains, 236 southbound and 205 northbound, the company said, adding that this is a 30 percent boost in capacity. Passengers can book tickets through its T-Express mobile ticketing system, its Web site, by telephone, at most chain convenience stores and at THSRC ticketing counters, it said. The company would offer its usual discounts of 10 to 35 percent for university students and for purchases made five to 28 days in advance of the travel date, it added.

SOCIETY

Fewer married last year

The number of marriages in Taiwan last year dropped to the lowest in more than a decade, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. Ministry data showed 121,702 new registered marriages, a decline of 12,822 from in 2019 and the lowest number since 2009, when 116,392 couples married amid a global financial crisis. Of the new marriages registered last year, 2,387 were between same-sex couples, a slight decline from 2019, when Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage and 2,939 couples wed — 928 male and 2,011 female, the data showed. Last year, 674 same-sex marriages were between men and 1,713 between women, it showed. The number of divorces was 51,680, down 2,793 from 2019, with 371 among same-sex couples, the data showed.

CRIME

Money transfer ring busted

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday indicted three people for alleged breaches of the Banking Act (銀行法) related to an illegal underground money transfer network targeting migrant workers from the Philippines. The three are a Taiwanese surnamed Yang (楊) who operates an overseas labor agency and an import-export business based in Taipei, his employee surnamed Chen (陳), and the Taiwan branch manager of a Philippine money transfer company, also surnamed Chen. In 2017, the three allegedly began offering illegal money transfer services to migrant workers and more recently to overseas Taiwanese businesses, the prosecutors said, adding that their operations allegedly generated profits of about NT$400 million (US$14.06 million). The prosecutors said that they have issued a warrant for the arrest of another person of interest surnamed Wang (王), who has been in hiding in the Philippines since local authorities began investigating the case in January last year.