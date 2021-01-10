HEALTH
Blood donations urged
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation on Friday issued an urgent call for blood donations, as the supply in several areas had fallen below the officially designated safe level of seven days. The shortages were most severe in Taipei and Hsinchu, which had an average stock of less than three days, with supplies of blood types AB and O running especially low, the foundation said, adding Kaohsiung and Taichung also had shortages, with average remaining stocks of 4.6 days and 5.1 days respectively. Blood reserves in northern Taiwan were especially low, likely because of a drop in donations due to the cold weather in the past few days, said Hung Ying-sheng (洪英聖), a representative of the foundation.
RAILWAYS
Holiday ticket sale starts
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp is to start selling tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday tomorrow, the company said. A total of 1,820 of its trains would run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17 to meet demand over the week-long holiday, which starts on Feb. 11, including 441 extra trains, 236 southbound and 205 northbound, the company said, adding that this is a 30 percent boost in capacity. Passengers can book tickets through its T-Express mobile ticketing system, its Web site, by telephone, at most chain convenience stores and at THSRC ticketing counters, it said. The company would offer its usual discounts of 10 to 35 percent for university students and for purchases made five to 28 days in advance of the travel date, it added.
SOCIETY
Fewer married last year
The number of marriages in Taiwan last year dropped to the lowest in more than a decade, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. Ministry data showed 121,702 new registered marriages, a decline of 12,822 from in 2019 and the lowest number since 2009, when 116,392 couples married amid a global financial crisis. Of the new marriages registered last year, 2,387 were between same-sex couples, a slight decline from 2019, when Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage and 2,939 couples wed — 928 male and 2,011 female, the data showed. Last year, 674 same-sex marriages were between men and 1,713 between women, it showed. The number of divorces was 51,680, down 2,793 from 2019, with 371 among same-sex couples, the data showed.
CRIME
Money transfer ring busted
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday indicted three people for alleged breaches of the Banking Act (銀行法) related to an illegal underground money transfer network targeting migrant workers from the Philippines. The three are a Taiwanese surnamed Yang (楊) who operates an overseas labor agency and an import-export business based in Taipei, his employee surnamed Chen (陳), and the Taiwan branch manager of a Philippine money transfer company, also surnamed Chen. In 2017, the three allegedly began offering illegal money transfer services to migrant workers and more recently to overseas Taiwanese businesses, the prosecutors said, adding that their operations allegedly generated profits of about NT$400 million (US$14.06 million). The prosecutors said that they have issued a warrant for the arrest of another person of interest surnamed Wang (王), who has been in hiding in the Philippines since local authorities began investigating the case in January last year.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and