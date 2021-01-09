Doctors warn caregivers to make sure charges wear clean undergarments

By Fang Chih-hsien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Kaohsiung physician has reminded older people and those taking care of elderly people to ensure that undergarments are well cleaned, after treating a number of older patients who developed health conditions due to improper sanitation.

An 86-year-old woman who is bedridden and has dementia developed a large bladder stone after her urinary tract became infected, while a 74-year-old man also developed a bladder stone — as well as intermittent hematuria, or blood in the urine — after he got a bladder infection, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital physician Chou Yi-ho (周以和) said on Monday.

If not removed, bladder stones keep growing, especially in those with metabolic illnesses or hyperparathyroidism, he said.

Stones in the bladder usually do not cause pain, as the bladder is so large, but their movement can cause blood in people’s urine, Chou added.

However, stones that develop in the kidneys and work their way into the urinary tract cause intense pain, he added.

The woman’s bladder stone went unnoticed for two years because she could not communicate her symptoms and there was no noticeable change in her condition, hospital physician Chen Yu-chen (陳妤甄) said.

Only after the woman developed a high fever did the family seek medical help and was the stone noticed by doctors, she said.

“People get bladder stones for a number of reasons, but for the most part, they don’t get enough water, and their urine will be dense and cloudy,” Chou said.

People with bladder stones experience poor bladder function, because of the blockage that the stone causes, he said, adding that the appearance of a stone is often preceded by a urinary tract infection that leads to inflammation of the bladder or metabolic problems.

Bladder stones can also result in difficulty urinating, increased frequency of urination and, occasionally, blood in the urine, he said, adding that those experiencing trouble urinating should seek medical assistance.

“Everyone should note the appearance of their urine, and should drink more water if they notice that their urine is not translucent,” he said.

Those helping elderly people should ensure that their bedding and undergarments are clean, to help prevent urinary tract infections, he said.