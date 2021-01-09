A Kaohsiung physician has reminded older people and those taking care of elderly people to ensure that undergarments are well cleaned, after treating a number of older patients who developed health conditions due to improper sanitation.
An 86-year-old woman who is bedridden and has dementia developed a large bladder stone after her urinary tract became infected, while a 74-year-old man also developed a bladder stone — as well as intermittent hematuria, or blood in the urine — after he got a bladder infection, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital physician Chou Yi-ho (周以和) said on Monday.
If not removed, bladder stones keep growing, especially in those with metabolic illnesses or hyperparathyroidism, he said.
Stones in the bladder usually do not cause pain, as the bladder is so large, but their movement can cause blood in people’s urine, Chou added.
However, stones that develop in the kidneys and work their way into the urinary tract cause intense pain, he added.
The woman’s bladder stone went unnoticed for two years because she could not communicate her symptoms and there was no noticeable change in her condition, hospital physician Chen Yu-chen (陳妤甄) said.
Only after the woman developed a high fever did the family seek medical help and was the stone noticed by doctors, she said.
“People get bladder stones for a number of reasons, but for the most part, they don’t get enough water, and their urine will be dense and cloudy,” Chou said.
People with bladder stones experience poor bladder function, because of the blockage that the stone causes, he said, adding that the appearance of a stone is often preceded by a urinary tract infection that leads to inflammation of the bladder or metabolic problems.
Bladder stones can also result in difficulty urinating, increased frequency of urination and, occasionally, blood in the urine, he said, adding that those experiencing trouble urinating should seek medical assistance.
“Everyone should note the appearance of their urine, and should drink more water if they notice that their urine is not translucent,” he said.
Those helping elderly people should ensure that their bedding and undergarments are clean, to help prevent urinary tract infections, he said.
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location