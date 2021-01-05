Taipei exhibition features indie album cover art

Staff writer, with CNA





An exhibition featuring the covers of albums released independently or by indie record labels opened in Taipei on Sunday.

The exhibits display the use of illustration and comics in cover design in Taiwan, the organizer said.

Many indie bands put a priority on the design of their album cover to attract listeners, John Huang (黃俊豪), curator of “Taiwan Record Printing Exhibition — Indie Music Expressed in Comics and Illustrations,” said at the opening of the free event.

A selection of indie album cover designs are displayed at the at UU Mouth coworking space in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

“I noticed that because many musicians themselves are designers and illustrators, they create their album [covers] on their own. It is a growing trend,” said Huang, a long-time industry observer.

To highlight the diversified indie music scene in Taiwan, Huang said the exhibition features album designs from bands ranging from the now-defunct band Labor Exchange to indie groups Youth Banana and Touming Magazine.

“You used to be able to get away with creating an image, pressing the CD and releasing it, but the thinking today is different. CD album [covers] seem to be evolving into creative handicrafts,” Huang said.

A series of ticketed talks and performances are also planned with musicians and people in the industry, such as Tic Tac, a band that shared its experiences and performed at the opening event.

The exhibition, which is being held at The UU Mouth, a coworking space that also has studios for rehearsals and performances, is to run through Feb. 3.

The venue is open from 10am to 5pm, from Monday to Saturday.