The New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office has started rabies vaccinations for this year and is giving vaccinated pets collar tags resembling gold medals, the office said on Sunday.
Tags are made in different colors each year to help authorities quickly identify pets that have been vaccinated.
This year’s tags are gold-colored and the office thought that it would be interesting to design them to resemble gold medals, it said.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office
“Pet owners should bring their dogs and cats in annually for a rabies shot. It gives their pets an extra layer of protection, and also helps prevent the spread of rabies to humans,” office director Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方) said.
The office sends vets to all of the city’s districts each year to conduct vaccinations, she said, adding that borough wardens could also request the service after tallying the number of people with pets in need of vaccination.
Information about locations and times of rabies vaccinations is available on the office’s Web site (https://bit.ly/353r6zn), she said.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office
Pet owners should have their ID cards on them when bringing their pets in for a vaccination, she added.
“After their pets are vaccinated, they will be given certificates and tags on the spot,” Yang said.
The city Police Department’s K-9 Unit — which is popular among Internet users — also gets annual rabies shots as an added layer of protection, she said.
Rabies vaccinations are not just in the interest of a pet’s health and that of its owner, they are also mandated by Article 13 of the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease (動物傳染病防治條例), the office said.
The law requires annual rabies vaccinations for all pet cats and dogs older than three months, and stipulates a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 for owners who fail to vaccinate their pets.
